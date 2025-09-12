(KPEL) - President Donald Trump announced that the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk is in custody.

While on Fox News, Trump said that with a high level of certainty, they believe that they have the man who shot and killed Kirk in Utah in custody.

Reports out say that the suspect was captured in southern Utah.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow, but here's Trump announcing on television.

Here's the images of the suspected shooter that the FBI released on Thursday. Soon after, the manhunt began in Utah.

Multiple accounts on social media are reporting that this is the person responsible for killing Charlie Kirk.

And now, the mugshot of the alleged shooter is out, and you can see it here. Robinson was allegedly turned in to the authorities by his father.