If you are driving through your town or city in Texas and notice that federal flags are flying at half-staff, it's because President Trump has signed an executive order for them to be flown as such.

The President signed the order Monday after it was announced that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 years old.

In a way to honor Pope Francis, President Trump ordered all flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff as the world mourns the loss of his holiness.

Pope Francis died after a lengthy battle with pneumonia, but the Vatican announced that it was a stroke that caused an irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, which resulted in the death of Pope Francis.

Trump did announce that he and the first lady will attend the Pope's funeral in Rome, which is set to happen on Saturday.

The Vatican has now released a photo of Pope Francis in his casket, which you can see here.