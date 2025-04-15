16 Student Visas Terminated in Louisiana by Trump Administration

(KPEL)—Sixteen international college students who planned to attend Louisiana universities will no longer be able to fulfill their plans now that the Trump Administration has revoked their visas.

Get our free mobile app

The LA Illuminator reported that Marcus Jones, the University of Louisiana System's chief operating Officer, confirmed visas had been revoked at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of New Orleans.

Additionally, seven Southern University students had their visas revoked the month according to Janene Tate, a school spokeswoman.

The Students' names and dates when their permission to attend these universities was revoked have not been disclosed and is protected by the Federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The LA Illuminator reported that the Trump Administration has plans to monitor immigrants' social media pages for 'antisemitism' references or content of any kind.

More than 300 student visas nationwide have been revoked, with 16 being in Louisiana.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.