LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — You may have spotted them in front yards or wrapped around porch posts—yellow ribbons fluttering in the breeze. These simple symbols carry a deep message of hope, service, and remembrance for many families in Louisiana.

The yellow ribbon as a image of support for the military has been a trend dating back decades (perhaps most recognizable during middle years of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars), but even when there isn't a major conflict going on, we still have troops overseas, and there are still families back home waiting for them.

Get our free mobile app

What Sparked the Yellow Ribbon Trend?

According to Yellow Ribbon America, yellow ribbons really began appearing in support of military and veterans during the Gulf War, and many used them as a symbol to support troops returning home. But the tradition of ribbons as part of military support and recognition dates back a lot further.

"For a long time ribbons have been kept as a symbol of remembrance of men and women who served in places far from home," Yellow Ribbon America explains. "They have been kept especially by wives, mothers and sisters in times of war in memory of their soldier boys abroad. They are powerful symbols of the ties that bind. Many military medals have ribbons attached to them."

The tradition still lives on, and those ribbons can often be seen on or around homes across Louisiana.

What Do Awareness Ribbon Colors Really Mean?

In Louisiana—and especially down here in South Louisiana—we’re a community rooted in faith, family, and support for one another. That’s why you see awareness ribbons on shirts, signs, and social media profiles. These simple symbols carry powerful meaning, and each color tells its own story.

Here’s what some of the most recognized ribbon colors represent—and why they matter.

Yellow Ribbon Meaning

We often see yellow ribbons around trees or bumper stickers to support our troops, but that’s not all. Yellow is also used for suicide prevention, endometriosis, spina bifida, and missing children. It’s a color of hope, longing, and remembrance.

Red Ribbon Meaning

The red ribbon is most commonly associated with HIV/AIDS awareness, but it also represents heart disease, substance abuse, and blood disorders like hemophilia. It’s a bold color that calls attention to some of the most urgent health issues facing families today.

Blue Ribbon Meaning

Blue is one of the most versatile awareness ribbon colors. It stands for child abuse prevention and anti-bullying, two causes we see a lot of support for in schools across Louisiana. It also symbolizes awareness for colon cancer, arthritis, and Huntington’s disease.

Pink Ribbon Meaning

The pink ribbon is instantly recognizable as a symbol for breast cancer awareness. But there’s more—it also honors nursing mothers and birth parents in adoption journeys. It’s a color that brings people together in both loss and celebration.

Purple Ribbon Meaning

Purple stands for a wide range of causes—from Alzheimer’s and epilepsy to lupus, fibromyalgia, and domestic violence awareness. It’s often used to show support for survivors and shine a light on conditions that don’t always get national headlines.

Why Awareness Ribbons Matter in Louisiana

Down here, we take care of our own. When someone in the community faces a challenge, we rally around them—and these ribbons are one of the many small ways we do that. They’re quiet but powerful reminders that behind every color is a person, a family, and a story that matters.

So next time you see someone wearing a ribbon or sharing one online, take a moment to recognize what it stands for. You never know whose story it’s telling.