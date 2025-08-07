Highlights

What Does a Green Porch Light in Louisiana Mean? The Hidden Message Your Neighbors Are Sending

Green porch lights are appearing across Louisiana neighborhoods with a special meaning. Discover what this growing trend represents and other colors too.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There’s a growing trend lighting up front porches across the country, and if you’ve driven through a Louisiana neighborhood at night, you might’ve noticed it too.

Ever spotted a single, glowing green light shining from someone’s porch? No, we’re not talking about Christmas decorations left up a little too long. This is something different—a simple light with a deeper meaning.

Porch lights aren’t just about visibility anymore. More and more homeowners are swapping out their traditional white or yellow bulbs for colored lights that represent a cause they believe in. Blue has long been a common choice, but now, green porch lights are becoming a familiar sight across Louisiana and beyond.

So what does it mean?

What Does a Green Porch Light Mean in Louisiana?

Those who put up a green light on their front porch are typically showing their support for the military and veterans. Many folks will leave their green porch light on to show appreciation year-round, but others specifically have a green porch light on around Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

But that's not the only color you could be displaying on your front porch. Here are some others, in case you're interested in raising awareness or supporting causes.

Blue Lights

In support of law enforcement, a blue porch light may symbolize solidarity and appreciation for police officers. Additionally, some use blue lights to raise awareness for autism. You can check out Lightbulb.com's Light It Up Blue for Autism Month blog to learn more about how you can support those with Autism.

Red Lights

According to Lightbulbs.com: "The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation created a campaign called “shine your light”. May 4th is, well yes, Star Wars day, but also International Firefighters Day. Shine your porch lights red and celebrate firefighters in your community!"

Purple Lights

Purple lights are sometimes used to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease and domestic violence awareness. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established in 1989 and is held in October every year.

