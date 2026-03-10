(KPEL News) - NASA is warning all of us that a satellite is falling towards Earth, and it could crash down on Earth as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

The satellite has been in space for 14 years and weighs up to 1,300 pounds.

NASA predicts that it will burn up upon entering the atmosphere, but fragments of the satellite could still reach Earth's surface. As to where those fragments could land, it's anyone's guess, and NASA does not know.

Will The Satellite Injure Anyone As It Falls to Earth

At this time, NASA does not believe anyone will be injured as the satellite comes crashing down, but again, you just never know. And yes, there have been reports of debris hitting homes or being found in the past, as satellites often come crashing down as they return to Earth.

NASA says the chances anyone willl be injured by the satellite as it returns to Earth are 1-in-4,200 — about a 0.02% chance.

The satellite falling back to Earth is labeled as "Van Allen Probe A."

It was originally predicted that this spacecraft would return in 2034, but due to changes with the sun as described here by NASA, it is returning much sooner, and here's why:

"However, those calculations were made before the current solar cycle, which has proven far more active than expected. In 2024, scientists confirmed the Sun had reached its solar maximum, triggering intense space weather events. These conditions increased atmospheric drag on the spacecraft beyond initial estimates, resulting in an earlier-than-expected re-entry."

We don't encourage you to go out and look for falling debris as this satellite returns to Earth, but you just never know where small debris may land. It's basically anyone's guess, and remember, it is never safe to remove or touch "space junk" that falls to the Earth's surface.