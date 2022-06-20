Here’s How You Can See Five Planets to Officially Start Summer

This is going to be really cool to see.

If you are into space and/or the solar system, you may want to set your alarm clock early for Tuesday morning.

All that you have to do is look towards the Southeast about an hour or so prior to sunrise and you'll see five visible planets lined up along with the crescent moon!

The planets you'll be able to see with the naked eye are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

A bonus for you is that you will also be able to see Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.

If you know someone into space, you may want to share this with them as this doesn't happen very often.

In south Louisiana, we are expecting mostly clear skies for the week, thus you should have a clear eye view of this historical event.

Here's a depiction for you, from Payton Malone of WWL-TV.

Peyton Malone WWL-TV Payton Malone WWL-TV loading...