Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist, actor, and cultural icon, has died at the age of 86, according to a report from TMZ. His family confirmed he passed away Thursday morning in Hawaii.

In a statement, his family said, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris.” They added that he was surrounded by loved ones and died peacefully.

The family also described Norris as a man who “lived life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.”

Sudden Health Turn After Active Week

The news comes as a shock to many, especially given how active Norris reportedly was just days earlier. According to TMZ, Norris had been working out and was described as upbeat and in good spirits as recently as Wednesday.

He was later hospitalized, though details surrounding his condition have not been made public at this time.

The sudden nature of his passing has left fans and followers around the world stunned.

A Career That Defined Action Television And Film

Chuck Norris rose to fame through a series of action-packed films in the 1980s, including “The Delta Force” and “Missing in Action,” becoming one of the era’s most recognizable action stars.

He later became a household name through his role as Cordell Walker in the long-running CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which aired throughout the 1990s and helped cement his legacy in television.

Beyond Hollywood, Norris was also known for his real-life martial arts expertise and later became a pop culture phenomenon through viral internet jokes that introduced him to a new generation.

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Remembering A Cultural Icon

From martial arts champion to television icon, Chuck Norris built a career that spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on entertainment and pop culture.

As tributes begin to pour in, fans across the globe are remembering not just the roles he played, but the larger-than-life presence he carried both on and off screen.