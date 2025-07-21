Highlights

694,271 Ford Bronco Sport (2021-2024) and Escape (2020-2022) vehicles recalled nationwide for fuel injector fire risk

Cracked fuel injectors can leak gasoline into the engine compartment, potentially igniting on hot surfaces

Ford estimates the recall will cost $570 million, expanding previous software-only fixes from 2022 and 2024

Louisiana and Texas Ford dealerships will provide interim software updates while a permanent mechanical solution is developed

No injuries reported, but Ford has confirmed eight underhood fires linked to the defect

Ford Recalls Nearly 700,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs Over Fire Risk

Fuel injector defect in popular Bronco Sport and Escape models could cause engine fires, affecting thousands of vehicles across the Gulf Coast region

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — One of the most popular auto manufacturers in America is issuing another recall, this time over fuel injectors and fire hazards.

Ford has recalled 694,271 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs across Louisiana and Texas after fuel injectors in these vehicles cracked and caused engine fires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed the recall covers vehicles where fuel injectors crack, leak gasoline into the engine compartment, and ignite on hot surfaces.

The recall covers 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Ford Escape models with 1.5-liter turbocharged engines. Louisiana families who drive these SUVs through New Orleans traffic or haul gear to Toledo Bend need to check their vehicles immediately.

What Louisiana and Texas Drivers Need to Know

According to Ford's recall documentation, about 2,000 SUVs actually have the defect, though Ford cannot identify which vehicles without inspection. The fuel injectors, made by Italy-based Dumarey Flowmotion Technologies, crack and allow fuel or vapor to accumulate near ignition sources.

Ford tried to fix this problem before. According to AP News reporting, Ford issued recalls in November 2022, March 2024 and March 2025 that only updated software. The software fixes failed. Ford found cracked fuel injectors in eight vehicles that caught fire even after repairs. Six of those vehicles had the updated software.

Warning Signs Louisiana and Texas Drivers Must Watch For

Drivers will smell fuel inside or outside their vehicle when fuel injectors leak. Dashboard warning lights will turn on. If a fire starts, drivers will see smoke or flames from the engine compartment.

Fuel accumulates near hot engine parts and can ignite. Unlike recalls for theoretical problems, this defect has caused actual fires in eight vehicles.

Ford's Response and Repair Timeline

According to Ford's SEC filing, this recall will cost Ford $570 million. The company will report this expense in its next quarterly results.

Ford will mail letters to owners in mid-August explaining the problem and directing them to dealerships for interim repairs. The interim fix updates engine software to detect leaking injectors and reduce fire risk.

Ford will send a second letter when the permanent mechanical fix is ready. The company is still developing this solution.

What Louisiana and Texas Drivers Should Do Now

Ford says drivers can keep driving their vehicles and do not need to park them away from buildings. Drivers should check if their vehicle is recalled and schedule repairs quickly.

Check your vehicle by entering your VIN at ford.com/support or calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332. According to Ford's recall guidelines, only authorized Ford dealers can perform recall repairs.

Ford Logo Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images loading...

Ford dealerships in Louisiana and Texas can handle the repairs, though mobile service is not available. Customers can use Ford PickUp & Delivery at participating dealerships. Expect delays scheduling appointments because of the large number of affected vehicles.

How the Fuel Injector Defect Works

Ford's 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine has serious problems. Corrosion contributes to injector cracking. Fuel injectors deliver gasoline into engine cylinders, but when they crack, fuel spills into the cylinder head and drains onto hot exhaust and turbo parts.

Ford's software fix detects leaking injectors, cuts engine power, and stops fuel delivery. This prevents fires but does not fix the root problem. Ford needs to replace the faulty injector parts.

Broader Context for Ford Owners

This fuel injector recall comes during a challenging period for Ford's quality control systems. The company has faced scrutiny from safety regulators, and Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford has issued 89 recalls with the NHTSA so far this year, impacting more than 5 million vehicles, according to the federal agency's recall records. That's more safety recalls within six months than any automaker has issued in a year.

Louisiana and Texas consumers buying Ford vehicles should question the company's quality control. However, Ford is spending significant money to fix safety problems and protect customers.

Drivers must stay informed about vehicle safety problems and maintain contact with authorized dealerships. Louisiana and Texas drivers should register for recall notifications through Ford's owner portal to receive immediate alerts about future safety campaigns.

Louisiana and Texas drivers with questions about this recall can contact the Ford Customer Relationship Center at 1-866-436-7332. The NHTSA recall number is 25V-455, and Ford's internal recall number is 25S55. For additional recall information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at nhtsa.gov or call their safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.