Arnaudville, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement officials constantly remind us that driving while under the influence of alcohol or any substance that affects our reflexes or impairs our ability to safely operate a vehicle is not only illegal, but incredibly dangerous. Not only is it illegal to operate an automobile while impaired in the state of Louisiana, it's also illegal to operate any mode of transportation while under the influence.

Troop I, which covers the greater Lafayette area, has investigated 15 deaths in 2024.

Unfortunately, the 15th death occurred just before 3:30 Sunday morning (4/7) near Arnaudville in St. Martin Parish involved alcohol, and at least one of the people in the deadly crash is charged with vehicular homicide.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of the fatal accident on Louisiana Highway 737 near Leblanc Drive. The initial investigation indicates that 39-year-old Summer Le of Bunkie was riding as a passenger in a side-by-side driven by Ryan Lormand of Arnaudville when they were hit from behind by 60-year-old Joseph Davis who was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Both Le and Lormand were thrown from the side-by-side. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office. Lormand was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Davis was not injured in the crash. He agreed to a breathalyzer test which indicated a impairment of more than three times the legal limit. He was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Corrections Center.

Louisiana State Police are awaiting toxicology results for Lormand. They say charges are pending.

Troopers issues a subsequent reminder that ATVs and UTVs, like side-by-sides, shouldn't be driven on public roads if they are for off-road-only purposes.

