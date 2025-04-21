LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you drive a Ford in Louisiana, now's a good time to double-check your vehicle information.

Ford Motor Company has issued a nationwide recall affecting more than 148,000 vehicles, and many of those could be on the roads right here in the Bayou State. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), two major issues are behind the latest recall: a brake fluid leak that could increase stopping distance, and a software glitch that may cause your engine to stall or roll away if not in park.

What's the Issue?

The largest portion of the recall affects over 123,000 vehicles, specifically certain 2017 and 2018 models of the Ford F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator equipped with 3.5L EcoBoost engines. According to NHTSA and documents from Ford, a faulty seal in the brake master cylinder can allow brake fluid to leak into the brake booster. If that leak continues unchecked, it could reduce braking ability in the front wheels, potentially leading to longer stopping distances and a higher risk of crashes.

On top of that, a separate recall involves roughly 24,000 units of the 2025 Ford Explorer, where a bug in the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software could cause the engine to stall or reset while driving unexpectedly. In worst-case scenarios, the vehicle could lose power on the road or roll away when parked, again, increasing the risk of a crash.

Louisiana Relevance

Here in Louisiana, where Ford trucks and SUVs are a staple on the road, from Baton Rouge to Shreveport and all along I-10, this recall could impact thousands of drivers. With the popularity of the Ford F-Series alone, it’s not a stretch to think a sizable number of affected vehicles are still in use in both urban and rural parts of the state.

It’s especially important for drivers who rely on these vehicles for work, towing, and family travel to take this recall seriously. Reduced braking ability or sudden power loss is not something you want to gamble with on our winding backroads or congested interstate corridors.

What Should Louisiana Drivers Do?

Ford owners can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting the Ford Recall Page or using the FordPass App. You’ll need your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) to see if your specific model is included. You can also check your vehicle's recall status directly at NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle is part of the recall, expect a letter from Ford within the next 60 days. The company will notify registered owners with instructions on how to schedule the necessary repairs at their local dealership.

In the meantime, drivers should pay close attention to any alerts or brake warning lights, especially if they drive one of the affected 2017–2018 models. Audible chimes, dashboard messages, and the red brake warning indicator are signs to take seriously, as outlined in the recall documents provided to Ford dealers.

Be Prepared

Louisiana drivers have enough to deal with between potholes, construction zones, and unpredictable traffic. Don’t let a preventable issue with your vehicle add to the risk. With the latest Ford recall involving both mechanical and software issues, now is the time to double-check your VIN and get ahead of any potential problems.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on developments and let you know if additional models are added to the recall list. In the meantime, stay safe and stay informed.

