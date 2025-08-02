Highlights

Ford recalls 312,120 vehicles across five 2025 models due to Electronic Brake Booster module failure risk

Affected vehicles include 2025 F-150, Expedition, Bronco, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator models

Software malfunction can cause loss of power brake assist, extending stopping distances and increasing crash risk

Free software update available over-the-air or through dealerships starting August 25

Louisiana and Texas drivers should check VINs immediately using Ford's recall website or NHTSA database

Ford Recalls Over 312,000 Trucks and SUVs Over Brake Failure Risk

Software malfunction in 2025 Ford models could cause dangerous loss of brake assist, federal safety officials warn Louisiana and Texas drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Ford Motor Company is recalling 312,120 trucks and SUVs nationwide after federal safety regulators identified a critical software defect that could cause brake system failure while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Electronic Brake Booster module in affected vehicles may lose power unexpectedly, extending stopping distances and significantly increasing crash risk.

The recall affects Louisiana and Texas drivers who own 2025 model year Ford F-150s, Expeditions, Broncos, Rangers, and Lincoln Navigators. With Ford trucks being among the most popular vehicles across both states—from Lake Charles to Houston and throughout the I-10 corridor—this recall could impact thousands of drivers from the Bayou State to the Lone Star State.

Which Vehicles Are Affected by the Ford Brake Recall

The recall specifically targets five popular 2025 Ford and Lincoln models:

2025 Ford F-150: 203,683 units manufactured between November 6, 2023, and June 13, 2025 2025 Ford Expedition: 62,031 units built from October 30, 2023, to June 6, 2025

2025 Ford Bronco: 20,962 units produced between April 3, 2024, and June 13, 2025 2025 Ford Ranger: 18,340 units manufactured from February 8, 2024, to June 11, 2025 2025 Lincoln Navigator: 7,104 units built from November 9, 2023, to June 9, 2025

According to NHTSA documentation, these vehicles were not assembled in VIN order, making it essential for owners to verify their specific vehicle's recall status rather than relying on manufacturing dates alone.

What's Wrong With the Electronic Brake Booster System

The problem centers on Ford's Electronic Brake Booster module, a critical component that reduces the physical effort required to apply brakes. According to NHTSA reports, this module can malfunction during normal driving or while using Advanced Driver Assistance Systems like adaptive cruise control or automated emergency braking.

When the EBB module fails, drivers lose power brake assist, forcing them to apply significantly more pressure to the brake pedal to achieve the same stopping power. This is particularly dangerous during emergency braking situations, where split-second response times can prevent accidents.

The software malfunction poses additional risks when ADAS features are engaged. According to the safety notice, affected vehicles "may not brake as expected" when driver assistance systems attempt to automatically apply brakes, potentially leading to rear-end collisions or failure to avoid obstacles.

How Louisiana Drivers Can Check Their Vehicles

Ford owners can verify if their vehicle is included in this recall through multiple channels:

Visit Ford's official recall website at ford.com/support and enter your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The VIN is located on the lower left corner of your windshield (driver's side), on your vehicle registration, or inside the driver's side door jamb.

Check the NHTSA recall database at NHTSA.gov/recalls using your VIN for independent verification.

Call Ford customer service directly at 1-866-436-7332 and provide your VIN to speak with a representative.

The recall number for Ford's internal tracking is 25S77, while NHTSA assigns each recall a separate identification number for federal records.

Free Software Update Available Multiple Ways

Ford will provide a free software update to fix the Electronic Brake Booster module issue. The company offers two repair options:

Over-the-Air Update: Ford can send the software fix directly to your vehicle remotely, similar to updating a smartphone app. This option requires no dealership visit and can be completed while the vehicle is parked.

Dealership Service: Drivers can schedule an appointment at any authorized Ford or Lincoln dealership for the software update. The repair involves connecting diagnostic equipment to reprogram the EBB module.

Both repair methods are provided at no cost to vehicle owners. Ford has not announced any timeline restrictions for completing the software update.

Ford's Recent Recall History Raises Quality Concerns

This brake system recall represents Ford's latest safety issue in what has become a challenging year for the automaker's quality control. According to NHTSA records, Ford has issued 89 recalls affecting more than 5 million vehicles in the first half of 2025 alone—more safety recalls in six months than most automakers issue in an entire year.

Recent Ford recalls affecting Louisiana and Texas drivers include a February recall of over 148,000 vehicles for brake fluid leaks and engine stalling issues, a massive fuel injector recall affecting nearly 700,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to fire risk, and a door trim recall affecting 492,145 Ford Explorers where pieces can detach while driving.

The frequency of safety recalls has prompted increased scrutiny from federal regulators and raised questions about Ford's quality assurance processes, particularly regarding software-dependent safety systems.

What Louisiana and Texas Drivers Should Do Now

Louisiana and Texas Ford owners should take immediate action to protect themselves and their families:

Check your VIN status using Ford's recall website or the NHTSA database to confirm if your vehicle requires the software update.

Pay attention to brake performance while driving. If you notice increased brake pedal effort, longer stopping distances, or any dashboard warning lights, contact a Ford dealership immediately.

Schedule the software update as soon as possible, whether through over-the-air installation or a dealership appointment. Do not delay this critical safety repair.

Monitor for recall notifications in your mailbox. Ford will begin mailing official recall notices to affected owners on August 25, 2025.

Ford has not reported any crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to this Electronic Brake Booster malfunction. However, the potential for brake system failure during emergency situations makes this a serious safety concern that requires prompt attention.