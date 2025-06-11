Highlights

Ford recalls 492,145 Ford Explorers (2016-2017 models) due to B-pillar door trim that can detach while driving and create dangerous road hazards

Ford was aware of 1,482 warranty claims for B-pillar door trim falling off as of April 7, but no crashes or injuries reported yet

No repair solution currently available; Ford still developing fix and will send interim letters June 9-13, 2025

Owners may notice trim separating from doors, rattling, or abnormal wind noise before full detachment

NHTSA recall number 25V347; Ford recall number 25S53; owners can check VINs at NHTSA.gov/recalls or call Ford at 866-436-7332

Nearly 500,000 Ford Explorers Recalled - Louisiana Drivers Must Check VINs Now

Ford's 2016-2017 Explorers face serious safety recall for door trim that can fly off while driving, creating road hazards for other vehicles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Ford Explorer owners in Louisiana driving 2016-2017 models need to check their vehicles immediately after federal safety regulators announced a major recall affecting nearly half a million SUVs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is recalling 492,145 Ford Explorers because door trim pieces can detach while driving and create dangerous road hazards for other motorists.

The recall covers Explorers produced between June 11, 2015, and April 19, 2017. According to Consumer Reports, Ford has not received reports of crashes or injuries related to this specific issue, but federal regulators acted after receiving dozens of owner complaints.

Which Ford Explorers Are Recalled in Louisiana

According to the NHTSA report, the affected vehicles were manufactured between June 11, 2015, and April 19, 2017.

According to TFLcar, Ford estimates that about 4% of the recalled vehicles—roughly 20,000 Explorers nationwide—may experience this trim detachment problem.

The issue affects the B-pillar trim, which covers the structural pillar behind the front driver and passenger doors. On some Explorer models, this trim includes the integrated keypad for keyless entry, but the recall applies to all B-pillar trim pieces.

FIrestone Tires Recalled on Ford Explorer Getty Images loading...

Vehicle owners can find their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the lower left corner of their windshield (driver's side), on their vehicle registration, or inside the driver's side door jamb.

It's not Ford's first recall this year. There was a previous recall of other vehicles due to system issues.

What Louisiana Drivers Need to Know About the Safety Risk

The trim pieces can detach while driving, potentially creating road hazards for vehicles behind the affected Explorer.

According to automotive recall experts, the problem stems from inconsistent use of hand rollers during assembly, combined with a foam component inside the B-pillar that creates excessive outward pressure, weakening the trim's attachment.

Before complete detachment, owners may notice unusual wind noise while driving, visible trim separation when opening doors, or rattling sounds.

According to Automotive News, the NHTSA received 164 complaints about windshield trim pieces flying off 2011-2019 Explorers at highway speeds. Some complaints came from drivers of other vehicles who were struck by flying debris.

According to CarComplaints.com, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to dealerships in July 2019 regarding B-pillar trim repairs. The company initiated this recall in March 2025 after the NHTSA shared 38 customer complaints about complete trim detachment.

No Current Fix Available - What Ford Is Doing

Ford has not developed a repair solution. According to the official recall notice, Ford will send interim notification letters to affected owners between June 9 and June 13, 2025. These letters will explain the problem and confirm that a repair is in development.

A second notification will be sent once Ford develops a permanent solution. At that time, owners can schedule free repairs at Ford or Lincoln dealerships. No timeline has been announced for the repair availability.

Possible Ford Explorer Recall Impacts U.S. Police Departments Getty Images loading...

According to Consumer Reports, Ford recommends that owners monitor for signs of trim loosening. The company states that no crashes or injuries have been reported related to the B-pillar trim detachment.

How to Check Your Ford Explorer for Recalls in Louisiana

Louisiana Explorer owners can check recall status through several methods:

Online VIN Check: Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit VIN. According to Ford's official website, Ford updated its recall website at Ford.com/support/recalls-details on June 10, 2025.

Phone Contact: Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 can provide recall information. Owners should have their VIN available when calling. The NHTSA recall number is 25V347; Ford's internal recall number is 25S53.

Dealership Check: Any Ford or Lincoln dealership can check VIN numbers for open recalls.

If Problems Occur: Owners experiencing trim loosening before a repair becomes available should have their vehicle inspected by a dealership. If trim detaches while driving, drivers should safely pull over and remove loose pieces from the roadway.

Ford's 2025 Recall Record and Louisiana Impact

According to automotive industry reports, Ford has issued 69 recalls from January through June 2025. According to CarEdge research, Ford's 2025 recalls affect over 1.8 million vehicles.

The Explorer has faced multiple trim-related recalls. Ford recalled nearly 2 million 2011-2019 Explorers in 2024 for windshield trim issues.

According to industry tracking, other automakers have significantly fewer 2025 recalls: Volkswagen with 15 and Chrysler with 13.

Recall repairs are performed free of charge at Ford dealerships, regardless of warranty status or vehicle mileage.

