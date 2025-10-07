LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you own a Toyota or Lexus in Louisiana, you might need to get your vehicle checked. Toyota just announced a recall of 591,000 vehicles because of a problem with the instrument panel display that could leave you driving blind to critical safety warnings.

According to Toyota, the 12.3-inch instrument panel display can go blank when you start the car. If warning lights don’t show up and something goes wrong while you’re driving, you won’t know about it—and that raises your crash risk.

Get our free mobile app

Which Toyota and Lexus Models Are Recalled in Louisiana?

The recall hits some of the most common vehicles on Louisiana roads: Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, Highlander, and certain Lexus LS, RX, and TX vehicles from 2023-2025.

This matters here. The RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in America for the eighth straight year in 2024. Walk through any parking lot in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, or New Orleans and you’ll see why—RAV4s and Camrys are everywhere.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The display shows your speed, brake warnings, and tire pressure alerts. When it doesn’t work, you’re missing information you need to drive safely.

What Louisiana Toyota Owners Should Do

According to Toyota’s announcement, dealers will fix or replace the combination meter for free.

Here’s what to do:

Check Your Vehicle: Go to Toyota.com/recall or NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your VIN or license plate to see if your vehicle is affected.

Schedule Service: Toyota will send letters by mid-November, but don’t wait. Call your dealer now and schedule the repair.

Stay Alert: Until you get the fix, pay extra attention to how your vehicle sounds and feels. You might miss a warning light that would normally catch a problem.

Get Help: Call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 if you have questions.

Timeline for Louisiana Repairs

Dealers will update the software or replace the meter. Everything is free—parts and labor.

Your local Toyota and Lexus dealers in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Houma, Lake Charles, Alexandria, and Monroe can do the work. But 591,000 vehicles need repairs, so call early to avoid waiting weeks for an appointment.

Other Toyota Recalls Louisiana Drivers Should Know About

Three more recalls affect Louisiana trucks:

Tacoma Brake Issues: 222,000 Tacoma trucks from 2024-2025 have brake hoses that can fail if mud and dirt pack into the rear wheels. If you drive through mud—hunting camps, flooded roads, off-road trails—check if your truck is included.

Tacoma Driveshaft Problems: 6,000 2025 Tacomas with 4-wheel drive have driveshaft joints that might break while you’re driving because they weren’t made with the right material.

Tundra Reverse Lamp Defects: 443,000 Tundra trucks from 2022-2025 can lose both reverse lights because of moisture damage. That’s a problem backing up at night.

If you use your truck for work or recreation, check these recalls today.

Check NHTSA.gov/recalls to search by VIN, make, or model year for any recall on your vehicle.