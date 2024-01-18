Louisiana Car Dealership Changes Hands after 50 Years in Business

Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana natives may remember the Courvelle Toyota commercials from the 80s and 90s, with the Opelousas dealership owner announcing "I just love what you do fa (sic) me!" at the place known as "Happy Town USA." The commercial from 1992 below may jog your memory.

After his death, Mr. Courvelle's grand daughter Rebecca assumed the spokesperson responsibilities, but folks are hard-pressed to forget the catchy slogan and beloved pseudonym.

After more than 50 years, another recognized name in the Louisiana automotive world has bought Happy Town USA.

Price Leblanc, based in Baton Rouge, has acquired Courvelle Toyota, a move the dealer says will strengthen their position in Acadiana.

Courvelle Toyota Courtesy Price Leblanc Toyota loading...

The following announcement was released this week:

Opelousas, LA - [January 18, 2024] - Price LeBlanc Automotive, a recognized leader in the automotive industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Courvelle Toyota, a longstanding pillar of automotive excellence in Happy Town USA, Opelousas.

This strategic move brings together two esteemed entities, fortifying Price LeBlanc Automotive's commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering community engagement throughout Acadiana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courvelle Toyota into the Price LeBlanc Automotive family. This acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing the best in automotive services to the Acadiana community," says Brent Leblanc at Price LeBlanc Automotive.

"Our goal is to seamlessly integrate Courvelle Toyota's legacy into our own, creating an even stronger foundation for delivering world class service to our valued customers."

Customers can expect to shop an endless selection of new and used vehicles, along with a continued commitment to exceptional service. Price LeBlanc Automotive is known for its dedication to customer satisfaction, and the best buying experience possible.

It's likely the dealership will drop the Courvelle name and now be called Price Leblanc Toyota of Acadiana. Louisiana will always know it as "Happy Town USA."

6 Car Issues That Will Get You Pulled Over in Louisiana These routine traffic stops help prevent accidents, enforce regulations, and identify potential issues with vehicles. Addressing minor infractions contributes to overall public safety and ensures vehicles meet basic standards on the road. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham