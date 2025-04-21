DALLAS, Texas (KPEL News) — If you’re one of the many Texans cruising around in a Ford truck or SUV, it’s time to check if your vehicle just landed on the recall list.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford has issued a recall affecting over 148,000 vehicles nationwide—many of which are likely rolling across Texas highways, from Houston to El Paso and everywhere in between. The reason? Two major issues: one involving faulty brake systems, the other a glitch in the vehicle’s software that could cause your car to stall or roll away.

Which Vehicles Are Affected?

The recall primarily targets certain 2017 and 2018 models of the Ford F-150, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator equipped with 3.5L EcoBoost engines. In these vehicles, the brake master cylinder seal may leak fluid into the brake booster. That can reduce braking power, especially in the front wheels, and increase stopping distances, which is a real problem in heavy traffic or highway driving.

Another part of the recall involves around 24,000 units of the 2025 Ford Explorer. The issue there is a bug in the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software that could lead to unexpected engine shutdowns or resets. In some cases, the vehicle may not register as being in “Park,” increasing the chance of a rollaway accident.

Why It Matters in Texas

Ford trucks are a way of life in Texas. Whether you’re working an oil lease in the Permian Basin, hauling trailers in East Texas, or commuting through Austin gridlock, the F-Series and Expeditions are among the most popular vehicles on the road.

That makes this recall especially important for Texans. With so many Ford vehicles in regular use, especially in rural areas or for long-distance travel, the potential for brake failures or stalling engines is no small matter.

What to Do If You Own One

If you drive one of these models, head to Ford’s Recall Site or check the NHTSA recall database using your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). Ford will begin notifying impacted owners by mail within the next 60 days. Repairs will be done at no cost to you.

Drivers are also encouraged to keep an eye out for dashboard alerts, chimes, or red brake warning indicators—especially in the 2017–2018 F-150s, Expeditions, or Navigators. Those signs could point to fluid loss and declining brake performance.

Texas Takeaway

From I-35 through San Antonio to the dusty backroads outside Amarillo, Texans rely on their vehicles every day. This isn’t a recall to ignore. A software glitch or faulty braking system may seem small on paper, but on a Texas highway at 75 mph, it can be a life-or-death issue.

Keep your vehicle safe. Check your VIN. And if your ride’s on the list, don’t wait—get it fixed. We’ll keep monitoring this story and let you know if more vehicles are added. Until then, drive safe, Texas.

