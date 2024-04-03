Muilti-Vehicle Accident on I-49 in St. Landry Parish Claims 2 Lives

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An early morning crash claimed two lives on Wednesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, state police were alerted to a three-vehicle crash on I-49, about two miles north of U.S. 167. Two people, both of Lafayette, were killed in the crash. Four others were injured in the crash.

According to LSP Troop I's investigation, 64-year-old Bryan Dugan, of Duncan, Oklahoma, was traveling south on I-49 while driving a 2017 Ford F-150. Dugan's truck drifted off the main roadway and onto the shoulder of the interstate.

At the same time, a 2022 Nissan Titan and a 2024 International tow truck were parked on the right shoulder of I-49. The Nissan "had become disabled with a flat tire," LSP reported.

State Police Vehicles Louisiana State Police

Dugan's truck hit the Nissan from behind, pushing it into the tow truck. As a result of the collision, 34-year-old Shannon Thibodeaux of Lafayette, who was the tow truck operator, and the driver of the Nissan were struck while outside of the vehicles.

67-year-old Janie Hobbs, also of Lafayette, was a passenger in the Nissan and was also killed at the scene. Dugan, two other passengers in the Nissan, and the Nissan's driver, were injured and sent to an area hospital.

Charges against Dugan are pending, LPS says. The crash remains under investigation.

According to a state police statement, Troop I has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2024.

"Safe driving is paramount for the safety of yourself and others on the roadway," the release notes. "Always obey speed limits and follow traffic rules to minimize the risk of crashes. Avoid distractions like texting or using your phone and never drink or consume drugs and drive. Drive as if your life, and the lives of others, depends on it because it does."