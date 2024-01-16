A pedestrian was killed in a Lafayette, Louisiana vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD said they responded to the pedestrian-involved vehicle accident in the 100 block of PHI Drive at 4:19 pm on Monday, January 15.

Once on the scene, officials said the pedestrian was declared dead on the scene as a result of the accident.

The victim has since been publicly identified as Richard J Vidrine Sr., 71, of Washington, Louisiana.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was entering a gate near PHI Drive, when for unknown reasons, Vidrine entered the entrance of the gate and was struck by the vehicle.

Lafayette Police Department Photo courtesy of Lafayette PD Facebook loading...

Officials said that impairment is not suspected in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Lafayette Police Department and submitted to a voluntary breath sample. According to authorities, the results of the sample was 0.000g% BAC.

The crash remains under investigation.