Louisiana State Police Investigation Underway Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette

An officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in the 1500 block of S. Orange Street is currently under investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, following a request from the Lafayette Police Department. The incident has sparked a response from law enforcement to determine details as well as the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, the incident near Lafayette's Heymann Park resulted in one person being shot and subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the individual has not been disclosed. No law enforcement officers were injured during the event.

Authorities have been actively processing the scene and gathering evidence to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation aims to clarify the actions leading up to the shooting and to assess the response by law enforcement.

The Louisiana State Police are reaching out to the community for assistance, asking members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or possess any relevant information, pictures, or video are encouraged to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. Individuals can also contact the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007 to report any information related to the incident.

Further details will be made available to the public as the investigation progresses and more information is confirmed.