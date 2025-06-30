JENNINGS, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle while they were walking along a Louisiana highway in the early hours of Monday, June 30, 2025.

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash on LA Hwy 26

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, shortly before 1:00 am, the single-vehicle fatality crash involving the pedestrian occurred on LA Hwy 26 near Trailer Town Road in the Jefferson Davis Parish town of Jennings.

Louisiana State Police Identify Victim as Cody Moore

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Cody Moore of Jennings.

Investigation Reveals Victim Was Walking in Northbound Lane

The preliminary investigation revealed that Moore was walking in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 26 at the same time a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling northbound on LA Hwy 26. For unknown reasons still under investigation, the truck struck Moore.

Driver of Pickup Uninjured; Toxicology Tests Pending

Moore received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was unrestrained at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities Urge Pedestrian Safety in Low-Light Conditions

Louisiana State Police would like to remind pedestrians to walk against the flow of traffic and only cross designated crossings, such as intersections. Troopers also suggest that pedestrians wear bright or reflective clothing while walking in low-light conditions to increase the chances of being seen by motorists.

