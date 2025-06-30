(New Orleans, Louisiana) - It's been weeks since the May 15, 2025, Louisiana jail break at the Orleans Justice Center when ten men were able to pull a sink to the side to escape the jail.

While some of the inmates were captured within the first week, Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves were on the run the longest. Massey was finally captured at a home on Friday, June 27. They found the escapee in a house in New Orleans.

The tenth escapee whom law enforcement is still working to capture is Derrick Groves. The man has been accused of four murders, and law enforcement officials in Louisiana are anxious to find him.

One of the major issues discussed on social media is whether Derrick Groves is successfully evading authorities due to his ability to wear wigs and appear as a completely different person.

Melanie Talia, with the Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, in an interview with WDSU, said the following about Groves:

His face is definitely out there. Perhaps he has grown some facial hair. Perhaps he's changed the color of his hair. One thing he can't change is that he is a very tall individual.

Could he have grown out the hair on his head? Could he be wearing different wigs?

Bizarre Makeovers for Escaped Inmate Derrick Groves Go Viral

Social Media’s Wildest Predictions for Fugitive Derrick Groves' New Look

Trahhouse is just one of many who have posted about this topic on Instagram,

Escaped Inmate’s Imagined Hairstyles Spark Online Frenzy

Police believe last remaining New Orleans, Louisiana inmate Derrick Groves has grown out his hair to disguise his appearance pic.twitter.com/pZUpeeUqCx

— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) June 28, 2025

Whether Groves has grown out his hair or started wearing wigs, one thing is proven up until this point: this man has done a masterful job of avoiding detection since the morning after his escape.

There is still a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

If you have information, you can contact authorities anonymously by calling the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI, or you can visit fbi.org/neworleansfugitives.