Highlights:

Two dangerous fugitives remain at large nearly one month after the Orleans Parish jail escape

More accomplices have been arrested than fugitives still on the run—14 people charged with aiding escapees

Sheriff Susan Hutson suspended her re-election campaign amid intense criticism over security failures

Combined $100,000 reward offered for information leading to capture of final two inmates

Escape exposed systemic problems including faulty locks, staffing shortages, and inadequate supervision

New Orleans Jail Escape Exposes Criminal Network as Two Dangerous Fugitives Remain at Large

More people arrested for helping escapees than actual escapees, leading to even more quesitons for and by law enforcement.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Nearly one month after 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish jail through a hole behind a toilet, the manhunt has revealed an extensive criminal network: more people have been arrested for helping the fugitives than inmates still on the run.

While only two escapees remain at large—convicted double murderer Derrick Groves and repeat escape artist Antoine Massey—authorities have arrested 14 people for providing criminal assistance to the inmates before and after their brazen May 16 breakout from the Orleans Justice Center.

A Criminal Network of Family, Friends, and Jail Staff

The assistance network reaches across New Orleans communities, involving family members, girlfriends, former jail employees, and current staff. According to court documents reviewed by law enforcement, the accomplices provided everything from cash transfers through phone apps to transportation, safe houses, and advance warning about the escape plan.

"The 10 men who escaped from a New Orleans jail more than two weeks ago by cutting out a hole behind a toilet received help from at least 14 people, many of them friends and family who provided food, cash, transport and shelter," Louisiana State Police confirmed in recent statements.

Among those arrested was Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old jail maintenance worker charged with malfeasance in office—representing the institutional corruption aspect of the case. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Williams told investigators that escapee Antoine Massey threatened to "shank" him if he didn't help, though Williams' attorney maintains he was simply trying to fix a clogged toilet.

The Fugitives: A Double Murderer and Serial Escapee

The two inmates still evading capture represent some of Louisiana's most dangerous criminals. Derrick Groves, 27, was recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras shooting and faces a life sentence without parole. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in unrelated cases.

U.S. Marshals

Groves carries additional notoriety as the grandson of Kim Groves, whose 1994 execution was ordered by corrupt NOPD officer Len Davis in one of New Orleans' most infamous police corruption cases.

Antoine Massey, 32, brings a completely different kind of danger—he's a master escape artist with a record going back to age 15. According to law enforcement sources, Massey has a history of escapes dating back to 2007, when he broke out of a juvenile detention center after being arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

"There isn't an ounce of this man's history that doesn't say 'escape,'" former Algiers Police Chief John Dennis told CNN about Massey's record.

Technology-Savvy Fugitives Using Modern Tools

What makes this escape particularly challenging for law enforcement is how the fugitives and their accomplices have used technology and personal networks to evade capture. According to police reports, several escapees, including Massey, relied on internet phone services to communicate with accomplices and "avoid detection" by not leaving a trail of cellular signals.

Screengrab via Facebook

Court records show escapee Corey Boyd (who has since been recaptured) used internet phone services to message several contacts seeking money and access to their iCloud accounts, even threatening to kill one person if they didn't comply.

The sophistication of the support network has frustrated investigators. When police raided the home of Massey's sister six days after the escape, they discovered Massey had been there before the raid and had tampered with evidence on his sister's phone, forcing authorities to lose "critical days and hours" in the search.

Sheriff Under Fire, Suspends Re-Election Campaign

The escape has created a political crisis for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, who suspended her re-election campaign just days after facing intense questioning from the New Orleans City Council about security failures at the jail.

"I am temporarily suspending my re-election campaign. I cannot spend a moment putting politics over your needs," Hutson said in a statement posted on social media.

The timing couldn't have been worse for Hutson. According to Fox News, she had sent a campaign fundraising email highlighting security improvements at the Orleans Justice Center just three days before the escape occurred.

Federal jail monitors had repeatedly warned Hutson about critical gaps in safety and supervision. In compliance reports, monitors noted the jail had regressed in four categories of safety and supervision since Hutson took office, with deputies found "incapable of describing what an acceptable security check would be like."

How the Escape Unfolded

The breakout began at 12:23 a.m. on May 16, when inmates took advantage of faulty cell locks to access a sliding cell door. According to surveillance footage and sheriff's office reports, the inmates spent about 20 minutes pulling the door off its tracks before gaining entry to the cell.

Inside, they removed a combination sink-toilet from the wall and cut through steel bars behind the fixture. The inmates even left graffiti at their escape point, scrawling "To Easy LoL" and "We Innocent" on the cell wall.

Credit: WDSU/Hearst Media

After squeezing through the hole, the group fled through a loading dock, scaled a fence using stolen blankets to protect themselves from barbed wire, and ran across Interstate 10 into a nearby neighborhood. A traffic camera captured them dashing across the highway.

Perhaps most shocking to authorities: the escape went unnoticed for more than seven hours. The inmates' disappearance wasn't discovered until 8:30 a.m. during a routine head count, and jail leadership wasn't notified until 8:35 a.m.

Federal Investigation and State Intervention

The escape has triggered multiple investigations. Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order "mandating an immediate and aggressive response across multiple state agencies" to address what he called a "major security breach."

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections deployed auditors to investigate jail operations, security, staffing, and procedures. Meanwhile, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams called the sheriff's office "compromised" and demanded forensic processing of the escape scene.

The Search Intensifies

Law enforcement has captured eight of the original 10 escapees, with some arrests coming as far away as Texas after high-speed chases. According to ABC News, authorities have increased the combined reward to $100,000—$50,000 for each remaining fugitive—offered by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, the FBI, and other agencies.

"We are currently at an impasse on figuring out where these two are," Deputy US Marshal Brian Fair told CNN. "They can be here locally or can be anywhere in the United States at this point."

The most recent arrest came when authorities captured Darriana Burton, Groves' girlfriend and former jail employee, who allegedly helped coordinate his escape through recorded phone calls and video chats while he was still incarcerated.

Community Impact and Safety Concerns

The ongoing manhunt has created fear throughout New Orleans, particularly among prosecutors and victims' families connected to the fugitives' cases. District Attorney Jason Williams admitted he is "personally afraid" and has gone into hiding, along with other prosecutors who worked on Groves' murder case.

"At least two members of Robinson's family told WWL-TV that they went into hiding following Groves' escape," referring to one of the murder victims' relatives.

The escape has also reignited debates about jail conditions, staffing, and the broader criminal justice system in New Orleans. The Orleans Justice Center operates at only 60% staffing, with four supervisors and 36 staff members monitoring 1,400 inmates at the time of the escape.

Looking Forward

As the search for Groves and Massey continues, authorities stress that friends and family remain key to capturing the fugitives. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill promised, "We will arrest all aiders and abettors, and we will eventually get Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves back to prison where they belong."

The case has become a stark reminder of how modern fugitives can leverage technology and community networks to evade capture, while also exposing the security vulnerabilities in Louisiana's correctional system that made such an audacious escape possible.

For a city already struggling with crime and public safety concerns, the Orleans Parish jail escape represents more than just a security failure—it's become a symbol of the challenges facing New Orleans' criminal justice system and the urgent need for institutional improvements to protect the communities it serves.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Derrick Groves or Antoine Massey is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips online. Both men should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

