Six More Arrested for Assisting Escaped New Orleans Fugitives
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Six more individuals have been arrested by law enforcement agencies for assisting some of the fugitives who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, 2025.
As the search and investigation continue, the Louisiana State Police have announced the following arrests:
For assisting Antoine Massey (still at large):
Diamond White, 21 years old - Principle to Aggravated Escape and Obstruction of Justice
For assisting Lenton Vanburen (captured):
Lenika Vanburen, 28 years old - Accessory after the fact
Tyshanea Randolph, 27 years old - Accessory after the fact
Patricia Vanburen, 18 years old - Accessory after the fact
Angel McKay, 41 years old - Accessory after the fact
Lenton Vanburen, Sr., 48 years old - Accessory after the fact
All of the above were arrested and ultimately booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail.
With this latest round of arrests, that brings the total number of people who allegedly helped New Orleans' inmates escape to 13 (both before and after the breakout).
How Many Escaped Inmates from the Orleans Justice Center Breakout Remain At-Large?
Three inmates were captured on Monday, May 26. Convicted murderer Lenton VanBuren was arrested at a Baton Rouge hotel.
Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, both facing serious charges, were apprehended in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
That leaves two escapees still at large. Officials have identified the remaining fugitives as:
- Derrick Groves (27) - Convicted of two Mardi Gras Day murders in 2018
- Antoine Massey (32) - Facing charges of rape, domestic violence, and kidnapping
READ MORE: Louisiana Police Officer Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Pawning Two Police-Issued Guns
Authorities Still Seeking the Public's Assistance in Locating Remaining Escapees
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitives or relevant details about the investigation is encouraged to report it anonymously through the following methods:
- LSP.org - Report Suspicious Activity Link
- Call the LSP Fusion Center
- Crime Stoppers GNO
- FBI Hotline
Rewards Being Offered for Information Leading to Fugitives' Arrests
The following rewards are still being offered per fugitive for information leading to their arrest:
- Crimestoppers GNO - $5,000
- ATF - $5,000
- FBI - $10,000
- Total = $20,000
