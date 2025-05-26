NEW ROADS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A police officer in the town of New Roads in Pointe Coupee Parish has been arrested and fired from his job after he allegedly pawned two guns issued to him by the police department.

Officer Stacy Paul, 26, has been arrested on malfeasance charges.

The Investigation That Led to New Roads Police Officer Stacy Paul's Arrest

According to New Roads Police Chief Louis Hamilton, the investigation began after he noticed Paul was behind on his reports and his behavior had changed. That led to Paul being placed on administrative leave.

During a routine inventory check, Hamilton said that managers discovered two firearms missing.

"They were assigned to him. We notified him that they needed to be returned, and he said that he did not have them," Hamilton told Baton Rouge TV station WBRZ.

What Guns Did the New Roads Officer Allegedly Pawn?

Investigators deduced that Paul pawned an AR-15 and department-issued 90-millimeter handguns at two Baton Rouge pawn shops -- Pelican Pawn on Gardere Lane and Cash America on Government Street.

Hamilton said that, unfortunately, this was not the first time Paul had pawned firearms.

"We found out that he had firearms from St. Gabriel and White Castle. He pawned those as well," Hamilton said.

What Happened at the Other Police Departments?

WBRZ reached out to the St. Gabriel Police Department for comment. Chief Kevin Ambeau said that while his department is looking into the matter, he believes that Paul correctly turned in all his equipment.

Chief Hamilton summed up most authorities' disposition on the matter with his final remark. "I can't compromise the integrity of the public and the citizens in the city to protect an officer. I won't do it," he concluded.