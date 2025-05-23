(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Five inmates are still on the run after escaping from a prison in New Orleans, and now the state police are warning citizens as the search continues.

As we previously reported, several inmates were able to escape from the Orleans Parish Jail last week, and while five have already been caught, five others remain on the run.

Since the jailbreak, there have been arrests made after some allegedly assisted in the escape. While some are accused of helping the escapees in the jail break, others have been charged with aiding the escapees once they were on the run.

Now, the Louisiana State Police is warning citizens that if they assist escapees on the run, their actions could have serious consequences.

In a social media post shared from the agency's Facebook page, state police say:

"To anyone that decides to assist the remaining Orleans Parish Prison escapees - you will be caught and arrested. The decision is simple - assist law enforcement in locating them and receive reward money, or be arrested with a potentially high bond. The choice is yours!"

Rewards leading to the arrest of the remaining escapees have been announced: The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the $5,000 reward from Crimestoppers and the $10,000 reward from the FBI. That means, if you turn in an escapee, you may be rewarded up to $20,000.

To report the whereabouts of any of these escapees, you can call the State Police Fusion Center at 225-925-4192 or the New Orleans FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.