(Pineville, Louisiana) - A police department in central Louisiana had to go to social media to address a rumor that some of its officers were beating a man alongside a highway.

Videos and photos showed a significant police presence along the Pineville Expressway, with a man bleeding profusely. Those driving past the incident assumed the man was bleeding as a result of the officer's actions.

Well, that was inaccurate, according to the Pineville Police Department. On their social media post, the agency reported that a man, who went unnamed, was under the influence of narcotics, and he jumped through a window at a residence.

As a result of jumping through the window, the subject sustained a serious injury to his arm, which is why there was so much blood on the scene.

Read More: Shots Fired Near Crab Island in Destin, FL?

Read More: Another Inmate in Louisiana Escaped From Prison

In addition to the injury, the man took off all of his clothes and then started to run through traffic, putting himself in further danger.

Police responded to the scene and then took the man down so that he would not further himself or others along the expressway.

Again, this is a great reminder not to jump to conclusions when you witness Breaking News in your community. Some of the rumors online could have put officers in danger, and it took a social media post to clarify things so that the public wouldn't be misled by an unfortunate situation in which officers were involved.

Here's the complete statement about this incident in Pineville, Louisiana.