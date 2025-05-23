AMITE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for an inmate who escaped from their jail late in the evening on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

According to TPSO, Tra'Von Johnson, 19 of Tickfaw, was awaiting trial for his alleged role in a 2022 Hammond-area home invasion that killed a man and injured the victim's child.

This isn't the first time Johnson has escaped jail. About a year ago, he was one of four inmates who escaped from the same facility.

What happened on Thursday night's inmate escape at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail?

Just before 10:00 pm on Thursday, TPSO received a call from the public questioning whether Tra'Von Johnson was still in custody.

Following an immediate headcount of the jail population and a review of Johnson's movements throughout the day, it was determined he escaped around 4:30 pm when another inmate helped lift him over the perimeter fence.

The search is on for Tra'Von Johnson.

TPSO has reached out to its partner law enforcement agencies to assist with not only locating Johnson but also alerting victims and communicating with Johnson's relatives and known associates.

Johnson is described as a black male with brown eyes, standing 5'5" and weighing around 120 pounds.

He is from the Tickfaw area and has ties to the Hammond-Pumpkin Center area.

What should you do if you have information regarding the escaped inmate?

If anyone sees Tra’Von Johnson, or has information about his location, or those who may be assisting him, contact TPSO by calling 911 if inside the parish; if outside of the parish, please contact the dispatch center at 985-345-6150.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit TangiCrimeStoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!

Information can be shared anonymously, and you could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to Johnson's capture.

