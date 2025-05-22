EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH (KPEL) — Louisiana police confirmed that a Baker High student was stabbed at school Thursday afternoon.

Student Stabbed During Fight at Louisiana High School, Police Say

WBRZ is reporting that the Baker Police Department responded to a call at Baker High on Thursday, where two female students got into an argument that quickly turned violent when one of the students grabbed a 'small object' and stabbed the other student.

The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital, but no arrests have been made yet, according to WBRZ.

According to WAFB, the student who was injured is stable.

Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department says they are actively investigating the incident. At this time, there are no further details.

