LAFAYETTE, La. — Something in your home right now may be on a federal recall list, and you may not know it yet. Several major recalls are currently active, covering food and snacks you might have in your pantry, household products sitting in your living room, and vehicles parked in your driveway.

Some of the names on these lists will be immediately familiar to Louisiana shoppers. Here is a full breakdown of what to look for.

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The Biggest Food Safety Story of 2026: One Ingredient, Dozens of Recalls

The most sweeping food recall of the year so far started with a single supplier. On April 20, California Dairies Inc. voluntarily pulled its Low Heat Non-Fat Dried Milk Powder and Buttermilk Powder from the market over potential Salmonella contamination. What happened next is a textbook example of how a single ingredient can travel through an entire food system.

California Dairies supplies roughly 40 percent of the U.S. dried milk powder market. That powder ends up in seasonings, flavor coatings, and snack blends across dozens of brands. When the supplier recalled, every manufacturer using that ingredient had to look at its own products, and the FDA is still working through that list. No illnesses have been reported in connection with any of the downstream recalls. Every one of them is precautionary.

Zapp’s Is on the List

For Louisiana shoppers, the most recognizable name caught in the milk powder fallout is Zapp’s. On May 4, Utz Quality Foods issued a voluntary recall covering several flavors of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips sold nationwide. The affected seasoning batches actually tested negative for Salmonella before use, but Utz moved forward with the recall out of caution once its supplier flagged the risk.

The specific flavors covered are Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch, Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar, and Zapp’s Big Cheezy, along with three Dirty brand flavors: Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion. The recall applies only to bags with best-by dates running from late July through August 31, 2026, so check the date on the back of the bag before you assume yours is fine.

If you have affected bags at home, do not eat them. Return them to the store for a refund or throw them away. Utz customer care is available at 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

Other Snacks Swept Up in the Same Recall

The list of products connected to the California Dairies recall spans far beyond chips.

Among the affected items are Ghirardelli powdered drink mixes in 13 varieties, including frappes and hot cocoa mixes, recalled April 27. Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix in 30 oz. bags with a best-by date of 8/6/2027, sold by John B. Sanfilippo & Son, is also included. Pork King Good Sour Cream and Onion pork rind seasoning made the list, as did Champion Foods’ Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, recalled May 29. Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning in 7.3 oz. containers sold at Walmart is included, along with various Williams Sonoma popcorn seasoning gift sets.

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This list will keep growing. The FDA’s major recall page has the full and continuously updated inventory with specific lot numbers and best-by dates for every affected product.

A Listeria Outbreak Tied to Soft Cheese

This one is more serious than a precautionary pull. On June 3, Clover Hill Dairy, LLC issued a voluntary recall of its requeson and soft ricotta products after the FDA and CDC opened a multi-state Listeria outbreak investigation. The Maryland Department of Health suspended the dairy’s operating license while the investigation continues.

Listeria is not something to wait out. It is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and anyone with a compromised immune system, and symptoms can take weeks to appear after exposure. If you purchased requeson or soft ricotta from Clover Hill Dairy, do not eat it, do not serve it, and do not donate it. Throw it away and sanitize any surfaces it may have touched. The FDA investigation remains active and ongoing.

Frozen Dumplings With Undeclared Allergens

On May 31, Synear Foods USA, LLC recalled approximately 71,603 pounds of frozen pork and crab soup dumplings because the product was misbranded and contained undeclared allergens. The item was distributed out of a Chatsworth, California establishment. If you have shellfish allergies or cook for someone who does, check your freezer.

Consumer Products: What Needs to Come Out of Your Home

Food is not the only category generating urgent recall activity right now. Several household and consumer products currently sitting in Louisiana homes carry documented fire, choking, and suffocation hazards.

Vornado Tower Heaters

Vornado Air is recalling approximately 255,000 SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters. There have been 32 reports of overheating from fan displacement inside the unit, eight of which resulted in fires, and one person suffered smoke inhalation. That track record puts this among the more urgent consumer product recalls currently active. If you have a Vornado SRTH tower heater, unplug it and set it aside. Contact Vornado for your remedy options.

Wyze Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras

Wyze Labs is recalling 321,360 Solar Cam Pan security cameras, announced June 4. The problem is in the assembly instructions: following them as written can lead consumers to accidentally puncture the lithium-ion battery casing, which causes the battery to overheat rapidly. Thirteen overheating incidents have been reported, and six of those cameras caught fire. Stop using the camera and contact Wyze for a refund or replacement.

TOMY Boon NURSH Baby Bottles

TOMY is recalling the Boon NURSH 8 oz. reusable baby bottle sold at Walmart. The outer plastic shell has been reported to bubble or peel in 135 documented cases, creating a choking hazard for infants. Stop using these bottles immediately and contact TOMY for a remedy.

Little Grape Land Nursing Pillows

Little Grape Land is recalling U-shaped nursing pillows after the CPSC determined the products violate federal infant safety standards. The pillows can obstruct an infant’s breathing. About 1,430 of them were sold on Amazon between August 2025 and April 2026 for between $28 and $30, in patterns including rose floral, alligator, bear, butterfly, cactus, construction truck, and woodland animals. There are no markings or labels on the pillows themselves. Stop using immediately and contact Little Grape Land for a full refund.

Gudook Bicycle Helmets

Gudook Outdoor Sports is recalling about 520 bicycle helmets, model KY-055, in blue and white in size medium. These helmets do not meet mandatory federal safety standards and may fail to protect a rider in a crash. They were sold on Amazon between May 2025 and February 2026 for about $23. Stop using the helmet, cut the straps to destroy it, and email a photo showing the batch number to lexi_kuyou@163.com to request a full refund.

Vehicle Recalls: Look Up Your VIN Before You Drive

Several active vehicle recalls cover models that are common across Louisiana. If any of these apply to your household, contact your dealership. Every vehicle recall repair is performed free of charge.

Ford is recalling approximately 420,000 of certain 2018–2022 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles because the seat belt pretensioner in the driver and front passenger seats may lock unexpectedly, preventing the belt from retracting or extending. Dealers will inspect and replace seat belt retractors at no cost. Interim notification letters were expected to begin mailing June 8. Ford’s recall number is 26S34; contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Possible Ford Explorer Recall Impacts U.S. Police Departments Getty Images loading...

Ford is also recalling certain 2026 Ranger and Bronco vehicles because the tire and weight capacity information on the door placard may be incorrect. Recall number 26S35.

Subaru is recalling 69,663 model year 2026 Forester and Forester Hybrid SUVs built between June 2025 and March 2026 with a power moonroof. The glass may not have been properly bonded and could detach while the vehicle is moving. Recall number WRF-26.

General Motors is recalling certain 2026 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans because the gear shifter may give inaccurate feedback about which gear is engaged. Until the fix is complete, GM advises owners to visually confirm the shift position indicator every time they select a gear and always use the parking brake when stopped.

Toyota is recalling 81,893 vehicles, including 2024–2025 Land Cruiser Hybrids and 2024 Mirais, because a software issue can cause the 12.3-inch combination meter to go blank and hide critical warning indicators. Toyota will update the software free of charge.

Enter your VIN at NHTSA.gov to check whether your specific vehicle is included in any active recall.

What To Do Now

For any recalled food item, stop eating it, throw it away, and contact the manufacturer or retailer for a refund. Do not donate recalled food.

For recalled consumer products, stop using the item immediately, follow the specific instructions in the CPSC recall notice, and reach out to the company for a refund or replacement.

For recalled vehicles, call your dealership and schedule the repair. It will not cost you anything.

To stay up to date as new recalls are announced, bookmark the FDA recalls page, the CPSC recalls page, and the NHTSA recall lookup tool.

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