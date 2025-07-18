(KPEL-FM) - Albertsons is recalling several tuna products sold in Louisiana and three other states due to a potential risk of listeria contamination.

Listeria Contamination Traced to Bread Crumbs

The voluntary recall affected tuna salad supplied by Reser's Fine Foods, which issued its recall after identifying possible listeria contamination in bread crumbs used as an ingredient.

Affected Stores and Locations Listed

The items in question were sold at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Thankfully, though, no illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, according to Albertson's press release.

What is Listeria and Why It's Dangerous

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of disease-causing bacteria that can be found in many places, including soil, water, sewage, rotting vegetation, and animals. It can survive and grow even under refrigeration. Healthy individuals can experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that those who purchased a recalled item avoid eating it and clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with it.

Here's the complete recalled product list:

How to Return or Dispose of the Product

If you have any of the above products, you should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.

The FDA also encourages consumers to sanitize any kitchen surfaces, utensils, or containers that may have come into contact with any of the potentially contaminated tuna salad.

Contact Information for Questions or Concerns

For anyone with questions, they can contact Albertsons Companies' customer service center at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm Central Time.