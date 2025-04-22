(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Crime Stoppers in Lafayette are looking for those who walked into an Albertsons store, got plate lunches, and then allegedly walked out without paying for them.

The photos shared on social media show those who police say are responsible for not paying for the plate lunches in the store.

This occurred on April 7, 2025, and now authorities are asking if you recognize the suspects in the photos below to contact them at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477).

All callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward if information leads to the arrest of those in this case.

The two adults who entered the grocery store and "forgot" to pay for the plate lunches also had juveniles with them when they walked out of the store without paying.

Here are photos of the suspects in this case.

