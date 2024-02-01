The grocery store landscape in Louisiana and Texas may undergo significant changes if the proposed merger between retail giants Kroger and Albertsons is approved. This potential consolidation has raised concerns about its impact on local jobs and food options.

The Kroger Co. aims to acquire the Albertsons name, with plans to shed over 400 stores, predominantly in the western part of the United States, as part of the merger. To address regulatory concerns, a large divestiture of 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers was announced by Kroger and Albertsons in September 2023.

What's Happening?

The majority of these divested stores are situated on the West Coast, with limited overlap in other regions. The divestiture agreement includes an option for the buyer to acquire additional stores, if mandated by regulators.

However, government agencies overseeing such large-scale transactions, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and several lawmakers, have expressed concerns about previous divestitures. They argue that divested stores in past instances were unable to compete and eventually faced bankruptcy. Despite these concerns, the merger may still proceed.

Will Louisiana and Texas Be Affected?

Several stores across both states are going to be impacted in the divestiture plan put forward by Kroger. Publicly available information indicates that 28 stores in Texas and two in Louisiana will be impacted. Texas, being Albertsons' second-largest state in terms of store count, with 44 locations, is set to close 26 stores. Louisiana will witness the closure of two Albertsons stores.

The full map of the two companies' stores across the country can be seen below.

Both Kroger and Albertsons currently operate over 2,000 stores nationwide, and the merger is scheduled to conclude after January 17, 2024. However, the merger is not a finalized deal. Government regulators, including the FTC, which has taken an increasingly aggressive stance against mergers and acquisitions, could potentially block the transaction.

In its report on the deal, the Kroger Co. wrote that "Given the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) increasingly aggressive enforcement stance against mergers and acquisitions, as well as Chair Lina Khan’s previous writings on food retail specifically, the agency appears poised to try to block the transaction—even with divestitures."

"The FTC and U.S. Justice Department’s (DOJ) recently unveiled draft revisions to the agencies’ merger guidelines further suggest that they plan to challenge more mergers—and to do so more aggressively than under past administrations," it added.

