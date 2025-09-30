LOUISIANA (KPEL) — A popular snack brand issued a recall that affects some Louisiana grocery stores after reports of metal contamination.

Get our free mobile app

Snack Recall Affects Louisiana

The snack brand Tru Fru, known for its frozen and freeze-dried chocolate-covered fruit treats, has announced a voluntary recall affecting stores in Louisiana and major retailers nationwide.

According to the FDA, the products manufactured by Georgia Nut Company may contain hard or sharp metal fragments that pose serious health risks if accidentally consumed.

The company announced that consuming the recalled product could lead to cuts, lacerations, or damage to the mouth, digestive tract, or teeth and gums.

What Snack Product is Being Recalled in Louisiana?

While Tru Fru is known for its frozen fruit treats, this recall specifically pertains to the freeze-dried strawberry items coated in dark and white chocolate, as well as the Strawberries and Creme flavors.

These products were sold at these Louisiana stores:

Target

CVS

Albertsons

Hungryroot (online)

Food Lion (online)

They were also sold at several other major retailers that don't have Louisiana locations, such as Kroger and H-E-B.

How to Identify Recalled Items

The recalled products have a 10-digit manufacturing code on the back, and the first four digits or letters will help consumers determine if their product is included.

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (3.4 oz)

UPC: 850048358270

Affected Codes: 517B through 532B (See full list in FDA recall table)

UPC: 850048358270 Affected Codes: 517B through 532B (See full list in FDA recall table) Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (1.7 oz)

UPC: 850048358331

Affected Codes: 514A through 526F (See full list in FDA recall table)

UPC: 850048358331 Affected Codes: 514A through 526F (See full list in FDA recall table) Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (13 oz)

UPC: 850048358379

Affected Codes: 515A, 516B, 516C

UPC: 850048358379 Affected Codes: 515A, 516B, 516C Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème (3.4 oz)

UPC: 850048358249

Affected Codes: 520B through 524E

Customers may also contact the company at (888) 293-7748 or trufru@rqa-inc.com for a refund, questions, or concerns.

Visit the Tru Fru product recall page for more information.