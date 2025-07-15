LOUISIANA (KPEL) — A nationwide recall on a yogurt product sold in Louisiana grocery stores has been issued due to a potential choking hazard.

The manufacturer, Danone, issued a voluntary recall after consumers found plastic pieces in some of their products.

According to an official statement from Danone U.S., “Consumer complaints have reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking.”

The recall was initiated on Friday in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What Danone Product is Being Recalled?

All YoCrunch products and flavors are being pulled from store shelves due to the potential presence of plastic fragments measuring between 7 and 25 millimeters found in the plastic dome containing the yogurt toppers.

While the yogurt itself has no reported concerns, the toppings inside the plastic dome on top of the yogurt cups, containing cookies or candy pieces, should be avoided at this time.

The company stated it is working closely with retail partners to “remove the impacted product from shelves” while addressing the issue to bring YoCrunch back to consumers safely.

Danone emphasized its commitment to product quality, adding, “We take every consumer experience seriously.”

Consumers who recently purchased YoCrunch products are advised not to consume the recalled items.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886 for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA website.

