(Ville Platte, Louisiana) - A teenager is dead in Evangelline Parish, and another teen has been arrested.

According to News 15, a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive by a 17-year-old.

The news station reports that the teenager who was shot was walking to football practice when gunfire erupted. No names were mentioned in the news report, but Ville Pllatte High School has posted photos of a young man, named Javion, who died and attended the school.

In one post by Ville Platte High, the school stated this about the young man who has died:

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our own—a ninth grade Bulldog, gone too soon. Javion was a sweet spirit who brought light wherever he went. His bright smile, love for sports, and laughter could lift any room. He was a gentle, remarkable young man with a heart that will never be forgotten. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and while words cannot ease the pain, we hold onto the memories and the impact he made on so many lives. Javion will be missed beyond measure."

We will continue to follow this tragic story out of Evangeline Parish.