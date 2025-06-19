LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - A popular mini-fridge sold across the U.S., including in Louisiana, is now under recall due to fire and burn risks. The AstroAI 4-Liter/6-Can Mini Fridge (model number LY0204A) has been recalled after at least 70 incidents, including two major fires, were reported. The recall affects roughly 249,100 units sold online between June 2019 and June 2022 via Amazon and the AstroAI website.

The issue stems from the fridge’s electrical switch, which can short circuit — potentially leading to melting, smoke, burns, or fires. The two fires alone caused over $360,000 in property damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Why It Matters in Louisiana

With thousands of units sold online, many Louisiana homes, dorms, and offices may have these fridges in use. The summer heat, combined with faulty electronics, increases the risk of fire spreading rapidly — especially in older homes and small spaces like college dorms or trailers.

How to Check if Your Mini-Fridge is Recalled

Credit: CPSC Credit: CPSC loading...

Look for the following details on your fridge:

Model Number: LY0204A

Serial Number Prefixes: 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202, or 2203

If your fridge matches these identifiers, it is part of the recall.

What to Do if You Own One

Stop using it immediately. Unplug the fridge and move it away from flammable materials. Contact AstroAI for a free replacement. Send a photo of the fridge, including the model and serial number, with the word “Recalled” clearly written on the unit. Email it to recall@astroai.com or visit AstroAI’s recall website. Dispose of the unit safely.

CPSC recommends disposing of the fridge in accordance with state and local laws. Recalled items should never be resold or donated.

Read More: Ford Explorer Recall: 500K Vehicles Affect Louisiana Drivers |

Read More: Texas, Louisiana Parents on Alert; Kid's Cough Syrup Recalled |

How to Safely Dispose of Recalled Mini-Fridges in Louisiana

You have several options in South Louisiana for eco-friendly disposal:

Location Details

New Orleans E-waste drop-offs available monthly (Second Saturday)

Baton Rouge Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC) accepts small electronics

Lafayette Contact local public works or Lafayette Consolidated Government for e-waste schedules

Private Pickup Companies like LoadUp or Junkluggers offer home pickup and proper disposal (fees may apply)

Important: Most retail stores, including Best Buy, do not accept recalled electronics.

Quick Safety Checklist for Louisiana Households

Unplug it now if you have one of these fridges

Take a picture with the word "Recalled" written on the unit

Email AstroAI to request a free replacement

♻️ Dispose safely using your city’s e-waste program or trusted recycler

Keep records in case of insurance claims

Take This Warning Seriously

This recall is a serious matter — particularly for Louisiana residents facing summer heat and storm season risks. Don’t take chances. If you or someone you know has this model of mini-fridge, take action immediately to prevent a potential fire.

For more information and a direct link to the recall, visit: CPSC.gov Recall Notice.