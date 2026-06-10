NEW ORLEANS, La. - The body of a missing swimmer was found on Tuesday, June 9, in Lake Pontchartrain, according to officials.

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Body Found Near UNO Campus

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the body was found at 9:40 a.m. in the water near the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive, which is near the University of New Orleans.

Swimmer Reported Missing Sunday Near Lakeshore Drive

Officials received a call on Sunday, June 7, around 3 p.m. that a man had drowned near the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive while swimming with another person. Drones and dive teams searched for the man, but authorities said hazardous water conditions and a large alligator led them to call off the search.

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“Our thoughts are with the family of the loved ones and family members of this individual. We remain committed to conducting search operations safely and professionally,” NOPD Capt. Preston Bax Jr. said.

Coroner to Determine Cause of Death

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy and will release the cause of death after it is complete. Police said they will identify the victim after the family is notified.

This was the second drowning in Lake Pontchartrain in the last few days.