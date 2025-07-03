PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A gut-wrenching story out of Port Allen ended in tragedy as a three-year-old who was reported missing was later found unresponsive in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Tragic Discovery After Three-Year-Old Reported Missing

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron, around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 2, his deputies responded to the area of Willow Glen Avenue and Missouri Drive about a missing three-year-old child.

Authorities Say Child Went Missing While Mom Briefly Stepped Inside

Authorities said the girl, who is nonverbal and has autism, was with her mother in their garage around 4:00 pm. The woman reportedly stepped inside to use the restroom, and when she returned, the girl was nowhere to be found.

Deputies, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, immediately began searching the neighborhood and located the child, identified as Jacie Lee, unresponsive in a neighbor's swimming pool.

First Responders Attempt Life-Saving Measures

First responders performed life-saving measures. The child was transported to a local hospital but later died from an apparent drowning.

The investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.

Sheriff's Office Offers Condolences, Emphasizes Water Safety

"Our thoughts are with the family as they go through this process here, so it's just... a long journey ahead for this family," Sgt. Landon Groger, a WBRSO public information officer, said. "It's definitely a heartbreaking situation here today... in a split second, these kinds of things can happen."

Sheriff Bergeron also urges all parents and caregivers to take extra precautions to ensure child safety, especially around water. He encourages everyone to secure pools, remain vigilant, and remember how quickly a child can disappear from view.