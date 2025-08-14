PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A former Louisiana mayor has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron reports that on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, detectives arrested Derek Lewis, 64, of Addis, on multiple charges.

How the Investigation Began

The investigation began on Monday, August 11, 2025, after WBRSO Detectives received a complaint of sexual misconduct involving Lewis and a juvenile at their place of employment.

Get our free mobile app

Details of the Alleged Incident

During the investigation, detectives learned that Lewis provided alcohol to the juvenile and engaged in indecent behavior.

Charges Filed Against Derek Lewis

Lewis was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

READ MORE - Police: Bomb Threat at Rayne Nursing Home Was a Hoax

As of this time, Lewis remains in custody with no bond set. Authorities do anticipate further charges, and additional arrests may follow.

However, no further details have been released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Derek Lewis is the former mayor of Port Allen.

Lewis’s Criminal Past

In June 2012, Lewis was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating the RICO Act while serving as mayor. The corruption case was linked to an operation that involved several mayors in the Baton Rouge area.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.