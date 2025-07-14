SULPHUR, La. (KPEL-FM) - A terribly sad story to report out of Southwest Louisiana as two juveniles have died following a drowning in a private pond.

Deputies Respond to Drowning Call in Sulphur

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, around 2:30 pm on Saturday, July 12th, their deputies were called to a private pond near a trailer park off Mosswood Drive in Sulphur.

There was a report of two teens in the pond.

Bodies of Two Juveniles Recovered from Private Pond

The Marine Division was dispatched and responded to the scene to recover the bodies of two juveniles, ages 13 and 17, from the pond.

Authorities Say Incident Appears Accidental

Very little other information has been released by the authorities at this time; however, investigators did say the incident appears to be an accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

