CENTRAL, La. (KPEL-FM) - A tragic drowning at the Amite River in East Baton Rouge Parish claimed the life of a 24-year-old man on Saturday afternoon, May 3.

Who Was the Victim in the Amite River Drowning?

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Timothy R. Carey.

What Happened in the Amite River Drowning?

Deputies responded to a call near the Amite River Beach around 5:00 pm.

Once there, they learned from witnesses that Carey successfully swam from the East Baton Rouge Parish side of the river to the Livingston Parish side. However, on his return, he began struggling.

According to officials, Carey became distressed near the midpoint, fighting to keep his head above water before disappearing beneath the surface.

Deputies said the river was high and had a very swift current.

Onlookers Attempted to Help the Victim

Two people attempted to enter the water to help the victim. Authorities said one of them struggled and was pulled to safety.

After nearly two hours of searching, Carey's body was found by the EBRSO Maritime Division and the Central Fire Department at 6:47 pm.

“The river was high with a very swift current,” EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a press release.

The Depths of the Amite River

For the most part, the Amite River averages 3 to 4 feet in depth, but some sections occasionally will reach up to 10 feet.

The Amite River's History of Drownings

Sadly, the Amite River has garnered a reputation as one of Louisiana's deadliest bodies of water, largely due to its popularity for recreation, strong undertows, and large amounts of debris that accumulate in the waterway.

Since 2009, more than a dozen fatal drownings have been reported on the Amite River.

“Unfortunately this happens a few times a year,” Hicks said.

The investigation into this particular drowning continues as authorities continue to look into the circumstances around the incident.