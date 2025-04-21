(KPEL News) - A sad ending has been reported after a Louisiana man went missing Saturday in a river, and the body of the young man was found.

According to KPLC, the mother of the missing man, Tiffany Woodson, says the body of her son was recovered.

READ MORE: TRAGEDY IN OBERLIN

Get our free mobile app

River 3 Photo courtesy of KPLC loading...

Lazard had been with a group of friends at Oberlin Beach when they went swimming. According to reports, the young man went under the water and did not resurface.

Woodson shared her desperation and sadness on her Facebook page,

Woodson, during a search this weekend, says she just wanted to know. She added that she wanted to know where he was so she could bury him.

The following is one of the posts by the United Cajun Navy about their time helping in the search this past weekend:

Monday morning, United Cajun Navy posted the sad news. They wrote:

Words cannot fully convey the pain we feel in our hearts. During moments like these, it is more important than ever that we come together--supporting, comforting, and lifting one another. Our hearts go out in overwhelming compassion to Markell's family and loved ones, whose grief we share.

The young man was last seen with his group of friends on Saturday, according to KPLC.

The Allen Parish Sheriff, Doug Hebert, says the body was found Monday morning.

While foul play is not suspected in this situation, the body will be sent for an autopsy, which the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has ordered. There will also be an investigation into what happened.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.