Update: Body of Man Found After Going Missing at River Gathering

Update: The body of the missing man has been recovered. According to KPLC, the mother of the missing man, Tiffany Woodson, says the body of her son was recovered.

(KPEL News) - Several Louisiana law enforcement agencies, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, have been working to find a man who went missing while swimming near River Beach.

You will find River Beach in an area that is on the Calcasieu River in Oberlin.

At this point, not very much information is known about what happened to the young man. Several people were in the water, walking to the other side, when the 18-year-old went under the water and never resurfaced.

What Is Known At This Point?

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office reported that those on the scene had seen Markell Lazard from Crowley in the water. He was attempting to go from one side of the river to the other.

According to his mother's Facebook page, Tiffany Woodson states that she has been told the man was going underwater, but he did not resurface.

She says, in a Facebook post,

As a mother of a missing child, I can't even put into words the level of helplessness I feel. My son Market has been gone for days now, and I feel like there's only so much I can do--because I'm limited. Limited by resources. Limited by manpower. Limited by who chooses to truly step up.

Woodson has more to share:

The Search Will Continue

According to KPLC, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert's Office continues to investigate. Dive crews from local law enforcement agencies, along with the United Cajun Navy, have spent time searching for Markell Lazard.

His mother says he was with a group of his friends when he went missing, Woodson told KPLC.

I just keep begging God to bring my son to me. So I can please, please, please see my son. So I can bury him. Cause I don't think he is alive right now. I don't think he is alive.

