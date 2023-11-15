UPDATE (11/15/23 6:45 AM):

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines said that the shipboard's surveillance video shows the missing Houma man climbed on a lifeboat and jumped from the ship.

Matt Lupoli, Senior Manager of Public Relations for Carnival Cruise Line, said it appears that Tyler Barnett "jumped from the ship's Deck 4, at approximately 1:40 am on Monday."

Lupoli said that part of the delay in finding surveillance video of what happened was because Barnett changed his shirt in his stateroom before he went on deck.

Destiny Barnett, the sister of Tyler Barnett, told New Orleans TV station WGNO that her brother is a single father of twin girls, who are staying with their grandmother while Tyler and other family members are on the cruise.

Lupoli said the cruise line is "providing assistance to Barnett's family" and the ship arrived in Jamaica as scheduled on Wednesday, November 15.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The United States Coast Guard has been searching for a Houma, Louisiana man after he reportedly went missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship on Sunday, November 12.

Aircrews with the USCG spent several hours on Monday (Nov. 13) searching off Louisiana's coast for the man to no avail.

A spokesman with the Coast Guard said they had not received a report from the cruise ship of anyone confirmed as having fallen or jumped overboard. He said they were only told of a passenger on the vessel who could not be located.

The USCG said aircraft searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass from around noon through 7:45 pm on Monday, without any results.

The missing man has been identified by family members on social media as Tyler Lee Barnett. His sister, who was also on the cruise ship, posted that her brother was last seen on Sunday at 11:40 pm and that the onboard search started Monday around 7:00 am.

The Carnival Glory left the New Orleans port on Sunday for a seven-day trip with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday, and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before heading back to New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The vessel is back on track as of this writing, having entered the Caribbean late Monday night.