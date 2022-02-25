All You Need to Know About 2022 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette
One of the biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in all of Acadiana kicks off this evening at Cajun Field.
The 2022 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette returns this year with a midway that includes great rides and games, live music, food, drinks and more. Plus, all the Lafayette parades run through the fairgrounds.
For some of you, this may be your first time attending. And for others, it's a yearly tradition.
Whatever the case, we've put together this handy guide of everything you need to know before you attend this year's Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.
Where is it located?
Cajun Field - 2351 W Congress St, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506
What are the festival hours?
Friday, Feb. 25: 5pm - 11pm
Saturday, Feb. 26: Noon - 11pm
Sunday, Feb. 27: Noon - 11pm
Monday, Feb. 28: Noon - 11pm
Tuesday, Mar. 1: 11am - 6pm
Where do I park and how much does it cost?
Parking is available at Cajun Field and costs $15 per vehicle.
Are there pay-one-price ride wristbands available?
Ride wristbands are on sale at the on-site ticket booth for $30. Wristband hours are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 25: 5pm - 11pm
Sunday, Feb. 27: 1pm - 11pm
Monday, Feb. 28: 12pm - 6pm
Can I catch the parades there?
Yes, all of the Lafayette Mardi Gras parades through Fat Tuesday end at Cajun Field so just find a spot along the barricades and catch throws to your heart's content.
What is the music line-up for the festival?
This year, there will be two spots to enjoy live music -- the J&J Drinks, Food & Music Center and the Butcher Air Conditioning Main Soundstage. We have the complete line-up at the bottom of this story. Once you pay to park, there is no cost to enjoy the music.
This festival is a family-friendly event. For more details on the event, visit GoMardiGras.com.
As promised, here is the complete music line-up for this year's Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.
Friday, February 25, 2022
Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage
6:30 pm - Three Thirty-Seven
9:00 pm - Covid Heroes Ceremony
9:30 pm - L.A. Roxx
Saturday, February 26, 2022
J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent
1:00 pm - Darrell Whittington
2:45 pm - Cam Nelson
4:30 PM - School of Rock Band
Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage
6:00 pm - Krossfyre
8:30 pm - Lainey Wilson (CANCELLED)
9:45 pm - Lil Nate
Sunday, February 27, 2022
J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent
2:00 pm - Charlie & Katie Rees
3:45 - Sharona & Josh
Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage
5:15 pm - Michael Scott Boudreaux and The Big Band
6:45 pm - Temple of Syrinx (Rush Tribute Band)
9:30 pm - Chee Weez
Monday, February 28, 2022
J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent
4:00 pm - Leon Chavis
Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage
6:30 pm - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
9:00 pm - Wayne Toups
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage
11:00 am - Trailer Made
1:30 pm - Peterbilt Revival
4:00 pm - Dustin Sonnier
