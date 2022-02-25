All You Need to Know About 2022 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette

One of the biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in all of Acadiana kicks off this evening at Cajun Field.

The 2022 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette returns this year with a midway that includes great rides and games, live music, food, drinks and more. Plus, all the Lafayette parades run through the fairgrounds.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook loading...

For some of you, this may be your first time attending. And for others, it's a yearly tradition.

Whatever the case, we've put together this handy guide of everything you need to know before you attend this year's Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.

Where is it located?

Cajun Field - 2351 W Congress St, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506

What are the festival hours?

Friday, Feb. 25: 5pm - 11pm

Saturday, Feb. 26: Noon - 11pm

Sunday, Feb. 27: Noon - 11pm

Monday, Feb. 28: Noon - 11pm

Tuesday, Mar. 1: 11am - 6pm

Where do I park and how much does it cost?

Parking is available at Cajun Field and costs $15 per vehicle.

Are there pay-one-price ride wristbands available?

Ride wristbands are on sale at the on-site ticket booth for $30. Wristband hours are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 25: 5pm - 11pm

Sunday, Feb. 27: 1pm - 11pm

Monday, Feb. 28: 12pm - 6pm

Can I catch the parades there?

Yes, all of the Lafayette Mardi Gras parades through Fat Tuesday end at Cajun Field so just find a spot along the barricades and catch throws to your heart's content.

What is the music line-up for the festival?

This year, there will be two spots to enjoy live music -- the J&J Drinks, Food & Music Center and the Butcher Air Conditioning Main Soundstage. We have the complete line-up at the bottom of this story. Once you pay to park, there is no cost to enjoy the music.

This festival is a family-friendly event. For more details on the event, visit GoMardiGras.com.

As promised, here is the complete music line-up for this year's Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:30 pm - Three Thirty-Seven

9:00 pm - Covid Heroes Ceremony

9:30 pm - L.A. Roxx

Saturday, February 26, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

1:00 pm - Darrell Whittington

2:45 pm - Cam Nelson

4:30 PM - School of Rock Band

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:00 pm - Krossfyre

8:30 pm - Lainey Wilson (CANCELLED)

9:45 pm - Lil Nate

Sunday, February 27, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

2:00 pm - Charlie & Katie Rees

3:45 - Sharona & Josh

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

5:15 pm - Michael Scott Boudreaux and The Big Band

6:45 pm - Temple of Syrinx (Rush Tribute Band)

9:30 pm - Chee Weez

Monday, February 28, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

4:00 pm - Leon Chavis

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:30 pm - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

9:00 pm - Wayne Toups

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

11:00 am - Trailer Made

1:30 pm - Peterbilt Revival

4:00 pm - Dustin Sonnier