The great thing about living in South Louisiana is the fact that there is always something fun and exciting going on. From festivals to live music and food extravaganzas, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Let's take a look at the fun happening this weekend in Louisiana!

Credit: Louisiana Lao New Year Festival

Louisiana Lao New Year Celebration

Date : Friday–Sunday, April 18–20

: Friday–Sunday, April 18–20 Time : 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Location: Wat Thammarattanaram Temple, 7913 Champa Ave., Broussard, LA

Details: Ring in the Lao New Year with three full days of celebration featuring traditional music, dance, cultural ceremonies, and amazing food. This family-friendly festival brings Southeast Asian culture to the heart of Acadiana.

Credit: City of Monroe

April RiverMarket

Date : Saturday, April 19

: Saturday, April 19 Time : 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: 316 South Grand Street, Monroe, LA

Details: This open-air market features local artisans, live music, food vendors, and family-friendly fun along the scenic Ouachita River. Great for grabbing gifts or treats while enjoying some fresh air.

Live After Five: Featuring Phat Hat

Date : Friday, April 18

: Friday, April 18 Time : 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Location: Rhorer Plaza, Downtown Baton Rouge, LA

Details: Don’t miss this free concert series that kicks off your weekend with a party. This week’s performer, Phat Hat, brings a funky mix of soul and pop sure to get the crowd moving.

Credit: Buck and Johnny's

Zydeco Breakfast at Buck & Johnny’s

Date : Saturday, April 19

: Saturday, April 19 Time : 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

: 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM Location: 100 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA

Details: It’s a South Louisiana favorite—live Zydeco music paired with hot breakfast and cold mimosas. Arrive early, grab your table, and dance your way into the weekend.

Art Exhibition: Falling Out of the Box

Date: Ongoing through April

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Thursday–Sunday)

Location: NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Courtableau Hwy, Arnaudville, LA

Details: Explore boundary-pushing works by artists Janelle Hebert and Anne Bulliard Crownover. This engaging exhibit challenges traditional artistic norms in a cozy, creative community space.

☀️ Weekend Weather Outlook

Lafayette : Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Baton Rouge : Warm and slightly humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

: Warm and slightly humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. New Orleans: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of sun; highs in the low 80s.