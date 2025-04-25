Louisiana, Festival Season Is Here! Here’s Your Guide to a Year of F
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - It's that time of year again!! Festival season kicks off this weekend with Festival International de Louisiane. If there is one thing we know how to do in South Louisiana, it's how to party. Louisiana is renowned for its rich culture, mouthwatering cuisine, and lively music, and there’s no better way to experience it all than through the state’s many festivals. In 2025, communities all along South Central and South West Louisiana are hosting a variety of events that showcase the best of Cajun and Creole traditions, local artistry, and family-friendly entertainment. Whether you’re a local or planning a visit, these festivals are must-attend celebrations that capture the heart and soul of the region.
So open up your calendars and lets dive in to a year of fun and celebration!
Festival Highlights and Schedule
1. Cajun Woodstock - Church Point
- Dates: April 12-13, 2025
- Location: Church Point, LA
- Details: Enjoy Cajun and Zydeco music, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere while supporting local charities. This festival is a small-town gem in Acadia Parish.
2. Festival International de Louisiane - Lafayette
- Dates: April 23-27, 2025
- Location: Downtown Lafayette, LA
- Details: This free, family-friendly festival showcases music, art, and performances from around the globe. With multiple stages, an international food court, and unique cultural exhibits, this festival is a feast for the senses.
3. Crawfish Festival - Breaux Bridge
- Dates: May 2-4, 2025
- Location: Parc Hardy, Breaux Bridge, LA
- Details: Known as the Crawfish Capital of the World, this festival features crawfish cooked every way imaginable, live Cajun and Zydeco music, and family-friendly activities. Don’t miss the crawfish races and the Cajun dance lessons!
4. Smoked Meat Festival - Ville Platte
- Dates: June 27-29, 2025
- Location: Ville Platte, LA
- Details: Featuring smoked meat cook-offs, live entertainment, and plenty of family-friendly activities, this festival in Evangeline Parish is a carnivore’s dream.
5. Delcambre Shrimp Festival - Delcambre
- Dates: August 13-17, 2025
- Location: Delcambre, LA
- Details: Located in Vermilion Parish, this festival highlights the region’s shrimping industry with boat parades, shrimp dishes, carnival rides, and live entertainment.
6. Shrimp & Petroleum Festival - Morgan City
- Dates: August 29 - September 1, 2025
- Location: Downtown Morgan City, LA
- Details: The state’s oldest chartered harvest festival combines a celebration of seafood and oil heritage. Highlights include a Blessing of the Fleet, live music, a street parade, and delectable shrimp dishes.
7. Mamou Cajun Music Festival - Mamou
- Dates: September 6-7, 2025
- Location: Mamou, LA
- Details: Immerse yourself in authentic Cajun music and dancing in St. Landry Parish. This festival is a must for traditional music enthusiasts.
8. Sugar Cane Festival - New Iberia
- Dates: September 25-28, 2025
- Location: Downtown New Iberia, LA
- Details: Celebrate the sugar cane harvest with a grand parade, cooking contests, and live music. This Iberia Parish tradition is a sweet way to experience local culture.
9. Rayne Frog Festival - Rayne
- Dates: October 10-12, 2025
- Location: Rayne, LA
- Details: Celebrate the Frog Capital of the World with frog races, live music, arts and crafts, and a parade. This quirky and fun festival is a family favorite in Acadia Parish.
10. International Rice Festival - Crowley
- Dates: October 16-19, 2025
- Location: Crowley, LA
- Details: The International Rice Festival, held annually every third full weekend in October, is one of Louisiana's oldest and largest agricultural festivals. The first festival was held on October 5, 1937 as the National Rice Festival; it was renamed the "International Rice Festival" in 1946 when the festival was resumed after a hiatus during World War II (1942–1945).
The celebration is held to honor the rice industry and its hardworking farmers. It has brought attention to the importance of rice as a food and emphasizes its place in the world.
Why Should You Attend?
Each festival offers a unique experience rooted in Louisiana’s history, culture, and community spirit. From the lively beats of Zydeco to the savory flavors of seafood and pecans, these events bring locals and visitors together in celebration. Whether you’re dancing under the stars in Lafayette or enjoying pirate adventures in Lake Charles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Plan Your Visit
Mark your calendar and start planning your trip to South Louisiana. With such a diverse lineup of festivals, you’ll want to bring your appetite, dancing shoes, and sense of adventure. Don’t forget to check festival websites for tickets, accommodations, and updated schedules.
Experience the joie de vivre that Louisiana is famous for—these festivals are waiting to welcome you in 2025!
