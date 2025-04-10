Things to Do in South Louisiana This Weekend (April 10–13, 2025)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend across South Louisiana? From live music and local art to wings, the paranormal, and even new homes — there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re strolling through downtown Lafayette or dancing under the stars in Youngsville, here’s your go-to guide for weekend fun:

Credit: Rhythms on the River Facebook Credit: Rhythms on the River Facebook loading...

🎶 Rhythms on the River

📍 River Ranch Town Square, Lafayette

🕠 Thursday, April 10 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Kick off the weekend early with a free outdoor concert at River Ranch. This week features On Call Band and GK Blueprints, delivering live music in a vibrant setting. Bring your chairs, grab a drink, and enjoy the sounds under the sunset.

Read More: Local Restaurant Set to Open in Future Downtown Lafayette Hotel |

Read More: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Returning to South Louisiana |

Credit: Downtown Lafayette Credit: Downtown Lafayette loading...

🎤 Bach Lunch featuring Mia Montero

📍 Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette

🕚 Friday, April 11 | Lunch sales at 11:00 a.m.; music from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Bach Lunch returns with the soulful sounds of Mia Montero. This free lunchtime concert is a local favorite, with food vendors serving up delicious lunch options while you enjoy live music in the park.

136327478 kzenon loading...

🍗 Wing Wars of Acadiana

📍 Parc International, Lafayette

🗓️ Saturday, April 12

Bring your appetite to this family-friendly chicken wing cook-off and festival. With live music, a silent auction, and a kid’s zone, Wing Wars offers food and fun for a great cause — benefiting the Gifting Grace Project.

CREDIT: Downtown Lafayette CREDIT: Downtown Lafayette loading...

🎨 April ArtWalk & Second Saturday at ACA

📍 Downtown Lafayette & Acadiana Center for the Arts

🕔 Saturday, April 12 | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

It’s ArtWalk weekend! Downtown Lafayette comes alive with galleries, pop-up shows, and performances. Over at Acadiana Center for the Arts, enjoy free gallery access, plus events like:

Credit: Paracon 2025 Credit: Paracon 2025 loading...

👻 Cajun Country Paracon 2025

📍 Vermilionville, Lafayette

🕘 Saturday, April 12 | 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Calling all paranormal fans! This convention brings together ghost hunters, UFO researchers, and curious minds. Expect guest speakers, workshops, vendors, and lots of eerie excitement.

Credit: Sugar Jam Facebook Credit: Sugar Jam Facebook loading...

🎶 Sugar Jam featuring GTO Band

📍 Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville

🕕 Saturday, April 12 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Get ready to dance at this free outdoor concert series in Youngsville. This weekend’s Sugar Jam features the high-energy GTO Band. Grab dinner from a local vendor and enjoy a family-friendly night by the pond.

Credit: Acadian Home Builder's Association Credit: Acadian Home Builder's Association loading...

🏡 Parade of Homes

📍 Various locations across Acadiana

🗓️ Saturday–Sunday, April 12–13

Tour beautifully built homes by some of Acadiana’s top builders. Whether you’re in the market or just love great design, the Parade of Homes offers fresh inspiration and a peek at the latest in local architecture.

Whether you're an art lover, music enthusiast, foodie, or festival fan — South Louisiana has your weekend covered. Be sure to check the event websites or social media pages for updates, and get out there to support local talent, causes, and businesses!