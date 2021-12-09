Imagine you have gone almost a whole year not knowing the fate of your loved one. This scenario is a reality for an Acadia Parish family. Worse yet? Imagine that authorities do believe that could play was involved in the disappearance of your family member.

The family of a missing Acadia Parish man is hoping someone will come forward with information about their missing loved one. The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program is again featuring the case of Brock Comeaux hoping to generate leads in the man's case.

The last time anyone saw Comeaux was Saturday, January 2, 2021, in a neighborhood called Bird Village. That neighborhood is south of Rayne. Police are hoping someone might have seen or something about Mr. Comeaux.

Officials say Comeaux is a while male who stands about five feet, six inches tall, and the man weighs around 180 pounds. He is 29-years-old and has brown hair and eyes. The last time anyone saw Mr. Comeaux he was wearing his work boots along with blue jeans and a camouflage jacket.

Please help this family to get closure. If you think you might know anything, even if you think it's just something minor, please call anonymously at the telephone line of the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477). There is also another way to anonymously give information about this case or any other case. You can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. In addition, if your information leads to an arrest in the case, you can earn up to $2,500 in reward money.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times