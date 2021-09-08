What if your loved one disappeared, and you still didn't have any answers? Most likely, you would hope that people would want to help you in your search for your family member.

This week, officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are again investigating the case of Brock Jorden Comeaux who was last seen on January 2 of this year. They say they do suspect foul play in Comeaux's disappearance.

It's been a little over eight months since Comeaux was seen in the neighborhood of Bird Village which is located just south of Rayne.

Acadia Crime Stoppers needs your help in passing along information on the disappearance of Comeaux. From his photo, officials say the man is about five feet, six inches tall, and he weighs around 180 pounds.

Comeaux, who is 29 was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, and work boots. He has both brown eyes and hair.

Police are hoping someone will give them some information that will solve this case. If you know anything about what happened to Brock Jorden Comeaux, you are asked to contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers. You can call them anonymously at 227-789-TIPS (8477). You can also anonymously give information by using the P3 app on any mobile device.

Anyone giving information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to get a cash reward of up to $2,500.

The bigger part of giving information is that the family and friends of Comeaux will be able to find out what happened. Hopefully, the information given, will lead to an arrest and bring the person responsible to justice.

